CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The staff at Romeo’s Vegan Burgers said they are continuing to cook up good food at their permanent brick-and-mortar location.

The location on South Boulevard is the American Southeast’s first vegan drive-thru, according to the owners.

“Our business has been really, really good, I have no complaints. Honestly, we’re very blessed to have the clientele and amount of business that we have,” co-owner Monty Tigo Faulkner said.

Romeo's Vegan Burgers' owner say brick and mortar location is first vegan drive-thru in the southeast United States

Romeo's owners said once more staff are hired, the food truck will return to the road

The two owners said the public's response to their food is the key to their success

The drive-thru location, which opened in December, has been a hit with customers, according to Faulkner.

“You know it’s been an incredible experience. It’s been dope to see the people — or the city of Charlotte, really come out and support and really just help inspire people to try vegan food,” Faulkner added.

Originally, Romeo’s started as a food truck in late 2020.

Faulkner and fellow co-owner, Lamont Heath, work in the music industry with Universal Records. When projects were stopped in 2020, due to the pandemic, the two decided to open the vegan food truck.

“It’s a mixture of being grateful, being thankful, being blessed, it’s a lot of things. You know like, it’s humbling, it’s very humbling, to be able to do that and employ some great people,” Heath said.

The two used their own recipes, which Heath said came together as they experimented in their kitchens for several months.

“Everything is made in-house, like the pickles, the chili, the slaw, everything is made in-house,” Heath said.

And, everything is vegan.

“Everything is plant-based here, so this is a plant-based bun, vegan bun,” Heath said as staff cooked up a Tobacco Road burger.

“We wanted to pay homage to you know, North Carolina, of course, that’s what it’s based around,” Heath added with a smile.

As the music industry returns to regular business, Heath said he cannot say which job he will enjoy doing more.

“We haven’t fully gotten back totally into the music until next month. So, I’ll know that feeling — I can answer that maybe April or May,” Heath said with a laugh.

Since opening the brick-and-mortar location, Romeo’s is now staffed with roughly 19 employees, which Heath said are great to employ. For example, general manager Fatima Mollette, who said she was hooked after trying her first vegan burger.

“I must say, it’s kind of like having a regular burger,” Mollette said.

Mollette came onboard in December when the drive-thru opened, saying it was a good career opportunity after 15 years in the fast-food business.

“It’s not any other restaurant brand, it’s kind of like you know — it’s family. It’s relaxed, comfortable, come in and it’s a different kind of vibe,” Mollette said behind the register.

She says the restaurant already has regulars and repeat customers, getting long lines like Chick-fil-A on weekends.

“The weekend, it’s like loaded,” Mollette said. “I’ve never seen people so lined up at the door.”

And, she said it helps the food is good too.

“Yeah 'cause like the chili is awesome. I’m hooked on the chili. So my thing is like, ‘You can’t tell me that’s not meat!’ But, I mean I see them make it, so I know it’s not meat,” Mollette said.

In fact, the owners of Romeo’s said they made history, opening the first vegan drive-thru in the Southeast. Mollette took it a step further, saying it’s even better that it’s Black-owned.

“You always want something in your own kind, you always want something that’s, you know, to bring the Black community out. But, really it’s not a Black thing here, it’s everybody,” Mollette said.

Other employees felt the same way, like Jazmine Straite in the kitchen.

“I wanted to learn more about the vegan world and working for a Black CEO. Working for a Black company, it’s awesome I love it,” Straite said while making vegan burger patties.

Straite said she first tried the food in November and was immediately hooked, which was music to Heath’s ears.

“It is a great feeling, that sometimes you’re making history and you don’t even know it,” Heath said.

Heath and Faulkner plan on releasing new music in March but also plan on expanding the restaurant in coming years. In the next 5 to 10 years, Faulkner said they plan to potentially add two more Charlotte locations, as well as other cities.

“Sky’s really the limit with the vision we have for Romeo’s,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner also said once Romeo’s hires additional staff the food truck will also be back in operation around the Charlotte region, in addition to the brick-and-mortar location.