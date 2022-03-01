ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As the spring home buying season nears, prospective homebuyers are in a bit of a quandary.

Many home buyers have already been on edge during the coronavirus pandemic, dealing with rising mortgage rates, soaring inflation, high housing prices and low housing inventory. Adding to all of that is Russia’s recent Ukraine invasion, which led the U.S. stock market to go on a brief nosedive and more fears of economic turmoil.

What You Need To Know Russia's invasion of Ukraine has some prospective homebuyers in SoCal apprehensive on buying a home at this time



Real estate agents say there's a lot of uncertainty in the market



The Federal Reserve expects to meet in mid-March



Despite what's happening in Europe, there is still a lot of demand for homes in SoCal

“There’s a lot of uncertainty right now,” said Janice Jimenez, a real estate broker at Regal Real Estate and Financial Services in Torrance. “The mortgage community expected mortgage rates to rise, and now the Russia and Ukraine war, that’s going to shake things up. It’s just another unknown.”

Just as the latest omicron surge dwindles and people are coming to grips with living with the coronavirus, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week has stoked fears of a brewing world war and economic ramifications in the U.S.

It’s still a bit too early to tell, but some experts believe American homebuyers could wait on buying a home – a significant financial commitment – because of the recent uncertainty in Europe.

“It’s all bad for the economy and housing,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics to Realtor.com. “It’s just a matter of how bad. There’s a number of different ways in which Russia’s actions will hurt housing.”

However, other agents say the need for housing, especially in this highly competitive market, supersedes anything going on in the world.

“No one’s mentioned it,” one agent said to Spectrum News. “They’re just focused on getting a house regardless of what’s going on around the world.”

Usually, mass-scale disruptions such as the Sept. 11 terrorist attack and the coronavirus pandemic lead to turmoil in the economy, at least temporarily.

In the past two years, the pandemic has heavily disrupted the supply chain, causing an increased cost of goods. Inflation has risen. Energy costs have gone up and are expected to go higher, especially since Russia is an oil-producing country.

President Joe Biden, whose administration has laid out sanctions on Russia, is trying to quell fears of higher gas prices and other costs of goods.

Biden said as the U.S. deals with Russia’s Ukraine invasion, his administration “is using the tools — every tool at our disposal to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump. You know, we’re taking active steps to bring down the costs.”

According to Housing Wire, mid-March, the next time the Federal Reserve meets, could serve as a litmus test for mortgage rates, which have been steadily ascending in recent months.

The Fed expects to raise rates from 0 to 0.25%, Housing Wire reported.

“While mortgage rates trended upward in 2022, one unintended side effect of global uncertainty is that it often results in downward pressure on mortgage rates,” said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist of title insurance firm First American, to Housing Wire. “The 10-year Treasury yield is down today, likely in response to the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict, and mortgage rates may follow suit.”

According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.9%.

Jimenez said what all this means for prospective homebuyers remains to be seen. It’s still very early, she said.

Like most places across the nation, homes in the Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties have risen significantly since the pandemic. Low-interest rates have fueled home-buying and the high demand coupled with the lack of for-sale homes available in the market has increased the price of homes that are on sale.

With all the uncertainty in the world, the Feds decision on mortgage rates could swing either way.

Jimenez said some of her clients are trying to lock in their rates before the Fed meets in March.

“There’s more urgency than hesitancy,” said Jimenez of her clients locking in rates. “No one knows what’s going to happen in March (when the Feds meet) so many are locking in their rates now rather than waiting. It gives them peace of mind. If the rates drop, they can always refinance later.”

Jimenez said while there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the market, many continue to push on to find a home.

“Some have said that this is not the right time,” she said. “But there’s still a lot more buyers looking to buy a home.”