ANAHEIM, Calif. — After decades of arranging bouquets at her Anaheim store, Esther Kang is closing her doors to start fresh at a new location.

“I’m very sad,” said Kang, owner of Ace Flower Shop.

Kang and the other tenants at Sunkist Plaza in Anaheim were forced to move because the plaza was sold to make way for a new car wash and gas station. Like all her neighbors, Kang immigrated to the U.S.s with hopes of the American dream. Kang started her new career as a florist at Ace Flower Shoppe in 1997 as she raised her kids.

“I’ve been here at this shop for 23 years,” said Kang.

She says tenants were given a two-year notice to move, but everything about it was stressful. The cost of relocating her business was expensive, on top of signing a new lease. She was also concerned about purchasing a new floral display cooler, which can cost up to $50,000 after having to accept losing the ones she had at the old location.

“New cooler is expensive,” said Kang.

A few doors down at Melchor Bakery, Kang’s neighbor Miguel Gonzalez is also moving. He was one of the first Latinos to open a business at the plaza nearly 20 years ago. Gonzalez moved his bakery about five minutes away at 895 S. East St. in Anaheim.

Gonzalez says he’s much happier at his location. It’s surrounded by businesses and has a good flow of customers.

About a month after we first spoke to Kang, she moved into her new shop. It’s bigger, and the rent is more expensive.

“I hope the business is better and I’m good,” she said.

Kang has signed a 10-year lease and hopes to work until she’s 80. While it wasn’t easy for Kang and her neighbors to pick up and leave, their American dream is still in business.

If you’d like to support Kang at Ace Flower Shop, visit 526 S. South College St. in Anaheim, or call (714) 776-0110 to order arrangements.