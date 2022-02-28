Drivers in the U.S. can expect to pay more at the pump as tensions in Eastern Europe continue to rise.

Industry officials say prices are up 7%. That could raise gas prices another $.15 per gallon over the next few weeks.

AAA says the average gallon of regular gas in the U.S. is $3.61.

It could get even worse if Russia decides to limit its oil exports.

Increased gas prices will impact just about everything else people buy.

"Anything shipped via truck, obviously, the higher price of jet fuel and diesel is going to make shipping goods more expensive," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com. "That's a cost that will eventually trickle down to consumers in the form of higher prices."

Around the world, the value of the Russian ruble fell more than 30%. The Russian Central Bank has raised rates and closed the Moscow Exchange to try and handle what's going on as the world continues to impose sanctions.

To find the least expensive gas prices near you, click here.