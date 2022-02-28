With less than an hour until they open for dinner, Joseph Solevo, the front house manager at Solevo Kitchen & Social in Saratoga Springs, is going over what is on the menu for the evening with the wait staff.

Like many restaurants during the pandemic, he and his family has faced many challenges. But one of the things that has kept them afloat and in business is outdoor dining.

“We were able to retain our entire staff and even hire a lot of new people,” Solevo said. “We were able to host almost the triple amount of guests.”

Solevo was one of many businesses to benefit after the city allowed them to use sidewalks and street parking spaces to add an additional 17 tables. It was a temporary plan that the city council could soon make permanent.

“Everyone one of these streets is a different little neighborhood,” said Dillion Moran, the commissioner of accounts for the city.

He’s proposing a law that would make outdoor dining permanent for the next three years. Until November of 2024, the city would allow establishments along parts of Caroline, Phila and Henry streets to have that space needed for seating outside.

“Obviously I want them to be successful and have great summer seasons here,” Moran said.

He says this would give restaurants the assurance this law will be in effect for an extended period and allow business owners to plan long term. Moran says this additional option will make people feel comfortable return to dining out.

“For all customers, really, it’s been a great option to try and enjoy in a way that we never really embraced before,” said Melissa Fleischut, the president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association.

Outdoor dining laws are something they’re calling for more of across the state. According to an October survey from the National Restaurant Association, 35% of operators say outdoor seating account for more than 40% of their average daily sales. In addition, 15% say it covered more than 70%.

“You’ve probably read those numbers and statistics that says the restaurant industry is going to take years to build back,” Fleischut said. “Some think that it’ll never come back, so we need to have all of these components working together in our favor.”

Moran says he’s also looking closing portions for downtown streets for extended space. But that’s a completely separate plan. His current proposal will have two public hearing before a vote on March 1.

Solevo says he’s for anything that will give his business a shot in the arm.

“It would be great for them to keep it going for as long as possible, and I think a lot of our guests, our patrons, really love it too,” Solevo said.