BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is the beginning of Lent for many people in Western New York and before the fish fry and fasting, there is a celebration of food.

One Queen City restaurant is serving up southern-style treats for Fat Tuesday.

Nola Buffalo is a new restaurant that specializes in authentic Louisiana-style cuisine.

Opening up just last week at 297 Franklin Street, it is preparing for Mardi Gras with full dinner service from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday. The menu will feature Louisiana favorites like gumbo and king cake and some live entertainment to bring a bit of Bourbon Street to Buffalo.

#HAPPYMONDAY: We’re preparing for the party out at Nola Buffalo as they get ready for #MardiGras ! I’ll show you what they have in store for #FatTuesday on @SPECNews1BUF ! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gmA4t0vpZU — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) February 28, 2022

After you’ve had your fill of Cajun flavors, make your way down the block to Virginia Place where its sister establishment, The Quarter Restaurant, will provide you with a complimentary hurricane along with your receipt.

Owner Brandon Carr says he was inspired to open The Quarter after a trip to the Big Easy and it was such a hit in Western New York that he expanded with Nola Buffalo. He says he owes his success to the City of Good Neighbors and is happy to add a touch of Creole cuisine.

“Absolutely incredible," said Carr. "We could tell that this was a market that people were really looking for downtown. You know there's so many restaurants and Buffalo is so, so amazing with their food. It was just so incredible to throw something new into this mix, bring that Creole and Cajun flavor.”

