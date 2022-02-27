CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — One Canandaigua business is taking extra steps to keep employees safe.

Leonard Express hosted a CPR training session to give staff a chance to learn new skills.

If a person goes into cardiac arrest, doing CPR while waiting for paramedics could save their life.

“It starts the work for us,” explained David Hubble with the Canandaigua Emergency Squad. "It’s been proven to start it and continue the work we do before they get to the hospital.”

Over the years, training for CPR changed and beeen updated. Guidelines say that you should focus on chest compressions instead of trying to give mouth to mouth.

Just because you had training before, doesn't mean it's still up to date.

That was the case for Leonard Express employee Tom Lacrosse.

“Whether you’re at office or in normal life, it’s always a valuable lesson to learn,” Lacrosse said. “Never know when it’ll come in handy.”

It’s trainings like this that keep the Canandaigua Emergency Squad going.

“It’s great to see that the work and training we give to the community comes back full circle,” said Hubble.

The Canandaigua Emergency Squad plans to host more trainings for the public starting in April.