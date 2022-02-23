TYRE, N.Y. — A familiar name is looking into purchasing the largest casino in the Finger Lakes.

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced an agreement to buy the company that owns del Lago, in Seneca County.

Churchill Downs owns the racetrack where the Kentucky Derby is run each spring. The deal would see it acquiring Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, which owns the casino and resort in Tyre, as well as other racing and gaming outfits.

Del Lago opened five years ago. It was first owned by the Wilmot family of Rochester and its Wilmorite development company.

The New York Gaming Commission would have to approve the deal.