A Newburgh shop owner is giving back to budding business owners by providing a space for local entrepreneurs to showcase their merchandise and giving them a chance to get their business off the ground.

Anthony Slade is a Newburgh resident who owns “The Vendor Blender,” a clothing shop in Newburgh Mall. Before owning the shop, he had to make a tough decision to leave his job in foster care.

“I was in a place where I had to choose between my health and putting myself at risk at my job in foster care,” said Slade. “I was pretty much … I'm just trying to come to a common ground with my job.”

After leaving foster care, an idea was presented to him about starting a pop-up shop. That’s when The Vendor Blender was born.

“It was gonna be in the middle of a holiday weekend and I wanted to put it in the middle of a whole bunch of shoppers that, you know, were coming to do exactly what we needed them to do,” Slade said. “Support small business owners and shop local, and the mall became that place.”

The Vendor Blender became such a success that Slade decided to open up a store inside the mall after many businesses were closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There's a lot of talent coming to the Hudson Valley. There's a lot of filming companies, there's a lot of entrepreneurial, creative people coming up with new businesses, and I just felt like a lot of talent here is overlooked,” said Slade.

Slade said he wanted to create a space where small businesses could be showcased.

“I just tried to give local, small entrepreneurs inspiration to kind of take that first step,” said Slade. “A lot of us kind of get discouraged in the startup of our businesses.”

Slade hopes to be an inspiration to other local entrepreneurs to just take the first step into building their brand.

“You got to believe in yourself, and I just want to show them that,” said Slade.