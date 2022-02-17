A Newburgh woman started her own Zumba workout business to encourage health and sisterhood for people within the Hudson Valley community.

Sharon Mclymore is the founder and dance instructor for “Zumba Sistas,” which started in 2018. The Brooklyn native is a wife and mother who put her life on hold for 21 years to focus on her family, but dance has always been a passion of hers.

“My husband said, ‘Whatever you do, if you want to go back into the workforce, make sure it's something that you love.’ So dance and sisterhood was a no-brainer,” said Mclymore.

She wanted to create an environment where women can come together and put themselves first.

“A lot of times, women are taking care of everybody else. Moms were taking care of husbands and children and parents. So I just think it's important for us to take care of each other and themselves,” said Mclymore.

She says women head to Newburgh to join her classes because she offers more than just dance.

“My hope is that every woman that comes here feels the love, feels supported, filled, encouraged, and really feels part of the sisterhood is not about age,” said Mclymore. “It's not about race or religion. It's not about size. It's just about us coming together to encourage each other, and like I said, to hold each other accountable.”

She wanted to eliminate some of the roadblocks that women have for not making it to class, so she eventually provided a kid center.

Mclymore came up with the name “Zumba Sistas” to honor her oldest sister, who died of heart disease due to lifestyle.

“As a minority, a lot of times, we don't take care of ourselves,” she said. “So it was important to me to say ‘OK, what can I do in my community, in my area, in my neighborhood?’ How can I prevent somebody else from losing their sister or their aunt or their mom?”