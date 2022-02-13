Love is in the air, and along with it is the smell of flowers.

One of the longest-standing staples of Valentine’s Day is a bouquet of flowers.

“Oh, it brightens up their day,” Binley Florist assistant manager Lauren Lebowitz said.

“Who doesn’t love getting flowers? And a lot of them are surprised, so that’s even better.”

It may be the day before Valentine’s Day, but orders are still rolling in at Binley Florist.

“Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year for us,” Lebowitz said. “This year it’s been a little bit hard because of all the shipment delays. Everything comes from South America, so we’ve had a little bit of delay in getting shipments. But we’re all stacked.”

Supply chain issues happening across the country have struck down on florists. Flowers ordered weeks ago are still coming in on Sunday.

While Binley has done their best to order ahead, it’s still been difficult.

“There are some things people are requesting that we just can’t get,” general manager Tami Field said. “Either being out of season or just not growing.”

According to a National Retail Federation survey, total spending for the holiday could reach nearly $24 billion this year, the second-highest total in the survey's history.

Field says in her case, she feels sales have been down this year compared to last. But she hopes last-minute customers will make up for it.

“It’s a little bit tough leading up to today and tomorrow,” Field said. “Today and tomorrow will be big days. I’m still speculating, but I think this afternoon and tomorrow will be out of this world.”

Both Field and Lebowitz both say Valentine’s Day is always a last-minute holiday, and they’re prepared for the last rush of customers that will come through.

And it’s their goal to make that experience fun.

“We just try to have a light-hearted personality around here and just have fun with them when they walk in,” Lebowitz said. “Especially if they walk in at five o’clock on Monday. Watch out, whoever that person is going to be, oh boy.”