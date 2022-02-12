ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At Rockcastle Florist, staff are working around the clock packing orders. While it's not their first Valentine’s Day, it's one of the more unique ones.

“We were nervous about that, that people might get distracted by the Super Bowl and not get orders in early,” said Wendy Rockcastle. "You can only take so many orders on Monday the 14th."

Each station inside the flower shop's warehouse tackles a different step in the bouquet-making process. After assembly, they get packaged and ready for delivery.

"There's a lot of coordinating and planning,” said Keith Rockcastle. "Making sure they all get where they need to be in an efficient manner."

While it looks smooth sailing, Rockcastle’s ran into supply issues just like every other business.

“We get our flowers from South America. The growers in South America weren’t sure how much to grow with COVID,” Wendy explained. "Sometimes they have workers sometimes they don’t. So they’re basing growth on speculation."

Finding vases was also a problem the Rockcastle's ran into. They also add that prices always increase around Valentine’s Day. But the biggest concern for the store is making sure everyone stays healthy.

“If I'm the only one here, what am I going to make?” Wendy said. "It's not always going to be, ‘what if I only have five people, 10 people,’ it's ‘what if everyone is out with COVID?’”

But fear not love birds, there’s still plenty of roses to go around. Rockcastle plans to deliver around 10,000 roses this Valentine's Day.