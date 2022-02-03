CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roughly a year after fighting to save the family business from closing, the folks behind Gigi’s Cupcakes in SouthPark decided to go mobile.

Dana Walton, who Spectrum News 1 spoke with early last year, said Gigi’s Cupcakes’ SouthPark location rebounded with customer support after almost closing in February of 2021.

But, when the family was told the landlord would not renew their lease, they decided to take a chance on a new venture.

Now, the family is operating a dessert food truck, serving customers across the region.

“We started kind of pitching the idea to clients as they would come in, that we were like, ‘What do you think if we do that?’ We have already booked several weddings that say, ‘We’d love to have a food truck at our reception, we’d love for our cake to be from a food truck!’ Because it’s still going to be the quality, it’s still — I’m still the baker. I still can decorate,” Walton said.

For now, Walton said the family does not want to return to a brick-and-mortar location, but said she’ll leave the final decision to other family members, who operate the food truck daily. Walton still does the business’ baking.

Her son, Philip Walton, and his dad are currently operating the food truck daily. Walton purchased the truck and renamed the business, calling it Big Phil’s Sweets and Treats, featuring Gigi’s Cupcakes, according to Dana Walton.

Philip Walton said he and his dad are still learning the right way to do things and operate the truck, since this is all new to them.

“Since we’re so new to this, we’re kind of having to re-adjust every single time. Taking things out, putting things in, doing things differently,” Walton said while preparing the truck.

Walton bought the mobile kitchen from a Belmont bar to take on the family business of selling cupcakes and other sweets.

“We were in the market for it, we were able to get it for a good deal, and now we’re doing this,” Walton added.

Other families might have given up after the numerous setbacks, but Walton said that was never an option.

“How much support we had, how many people wanted to be involved, it was kind of a no-brainer to open this up and make sure we got it out to everybody who wants to keep supporting us,” Walton said about the family business.

Especially, when birthdays, gender reveals and anniversaries are waiting on them for some sweet cupcakes.

“Just really being able to kind of be a part of their life, make it personal, it makes it more fun to decorate. I have a little more passion in what I’m doing, 'cause I know what I’m doing it for,” Walton said while icing cupcakes.

The Waltons post updates on the truck’s location to their social media pages. Walton said they also still accept custom orders, depending on availability.