CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The company tasked with owning and operating Carowinds is considering a proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, according to a company press release and national media reports.

Details on the proposal are unknown at this time.

What You Need To Know Company owning and operating Carowinds considering proposal from SeaWorld





Carowinds declined further comment on Thursday





Details of the proposal and what it might mean for Carowinds were not publicized

In a statement dated Feb. 1, Cedar Fair said, “Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, the CedarFair Board of Directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its unitholders. Cedar Fair unitholders do not need to take any action at this time.”

Cedar Fair owns and operates 11 amusement parks and four outdoor water parks, which includes Carowinds.

Carowinds declined to comment on the report Thursday, directing Spectrum News 1 to Cedar Fair’s original statement.

A Cedar Fair spokesman declined to add details when reached by email Thursday. It’s unclear what impact, if any, a Cedar Fair and SeaWorld business deal would have on Carowinds.

Businesses around the Carowinds area seemed surprised at the news Thursday, but said the theme park’s visitors are good for their businesses, too.

At Davey Jones Fireworks, about two miles from Carowinds, employee Roger Aiton said the park draws crowds from across the southeast United States.

“You get a lot of people from a lot of states going to Carowinds,” Aiton said.

Across the last decade, he’s stocked shelves and worked the register as Carowinds visitors and other customers buy fireworks.

“We get a lot of repeat customers. I’ve literally watched children that were small kids — going to Carowinds, now they’re driving their own self to Carowinds with their friends!” Aiton said with a smile.

He also saw first hand the impact changes to Carowinds’ operating schedule had during the pandemic.

“It hurt business — well, we done good because people was at home, and they couldn’t go out and do things. So, they just done their own festival at home. So that helped, that really helped there. But Carowinds brings a lot of customers into the area,” Aiton said.

The theme park brings visitors from Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and other states to businesses like Davey Jones. And Aiton said no matter what happens with its parent company, Carowinds is a huge asset to the community.

“You would really miss those people coming in without Carowinds being there,” Aiton added.

An employee at Red Rocket Fireworks, just down the street from Davey Jones, made similar points about Carowinds’ impact.

Both employees said business did well during COVID-19, despite theme park closures, because people were stuck at home and buying more fireworks. However, both said the theme park’s visitors are crucial to summer and holiday business.

Cedar Fair averages 28 million guests across its properties annually, and generates more than a billion dollars in revenue, according to its website.

Carowinds is set to reopen in March.