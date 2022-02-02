LOS ANGELES — When they transformed their 200-square-foot backyard in South Los Angeles from dirt to a miniature farm, Taylor Harrison said at first nothing came out perfect.

However, mastering the process is what Harrison fell in love with.

“Gardening is heart, it’s intention, but the idea of obtaining perfection would be how does [the plants] taste, nutrient density, affordability, staying organic,” they said.

Known locally as The Plant Plug because of the connections it makes among plant lovers, selling plant seedlings such as cayenne peppers and kale plants is only half the business.

The root is teaching the South LA community how to grow its own food in small spaces.

”Connecting people to the process and also know that they can produce food on their own without the dependency of a grocery store,” Harrison said.

Ultimately, the idea is to create equity through plants. Harrison plugs neighbors with gardens, who then barter or trade plants, produce and often share resources.

For example, Harrison may drop off a few cauliflower seedlings to Gee Gee Casey at Hawkins High School community garden. In exchange, Harrison might take home some fresh cilantro and strawberries.

Casey said this trade system makes healthy food more accessible living in an area considered a fresh food desert.

“Especially in South Central, we have more liquor stores than grocery stores,” Casey said. “It’s important to have a living laboratory where people can understand that they can grow their own food and work with partners in the community.”

This month, Wells Fargo recognized Harrison as a community champion. Wells Fargo’s Open for Business fund dedicated $420 million to small business across the nation who’ve gone above and beyond, making environmental and economic impacts in their community.

Wells Fargo granted Harrison $5,000 that will go toward furthering The Plant Plug’s mission of educating the Black community on agricultural ownership.

“It all starts with one plant,” Harrison said.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that Wells Fargo’s Open for Business fund dedicated $420,000 to small business across the nation. The article has been corrected to reflect the $420 million amount. (Feb. 2, 2022)