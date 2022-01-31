ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester-area Starbucks workers on Monday are set to announce their intentions to join hundreds of others across the country in their effort to unionize.

It's the first day of official union bargaining at the locations that have already unionized. Workers in Buffalo voted to unionize last month.

A similar effort is happening at many locations across the state. Additional workers in Buffalo will file for elections to join Starbucks Workers United, as well as workers in Rochester and Ithaca.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand supports the idea. Starbucks says an employee union will fundamentally change the direct relationship between the company and employees.

A news conference with Starbucks workers and political and community supporters will take place in Rochester Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.