Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Hudson Valley was the spot to film a movie this past year. In fact, 2021 was record breaking for the film industry in the valley.

Since 2000, Laurent Rejto has served as the executive director for the Hudson Valley Film Commission, and he says that this year has seen the most film-making money ever spent in the region. Rejto adds that this is possible through New York’s 25% tax credit for production costs for film companies.

“For us, it allows for a huge amount of local, well-trained professionals to get jobs," Rejto said. "Good paying jobs.”

But some elected officials say the credit is giving too much without getting enough back. State Senator James Skoufis says the state needs an independent audit of this and all other major taxpayer-funded subsidies, to be sure they are actually benefitting the state. The Woodbury Democrat says some studies have shown that a film tax credit does not boost jobs.

“Expenditures in New York had no statistically significant relationship with employment," Skoufis said, citing a report from the University of Southern California. "Thirteen states have recently ended their film incentive program.”

Rejto disagrees, saying the return on the investment is enormous. The film commission's executive director says that the tax credit allows local film production workers, like cameramen and grips, to work locally instead of having to travel, and that this credit keeps people employed and income coming to the region.

“Fifty-seven million dollars in direct spending came to the area," Rejto said. "That’s direct spending that’s related to the production itself; that doesn’t include if somebody buys a house, somebody buys a business here.”

He added that without the tax credit, film projects will leave the state. After the year the industry just had, that would be especially devastating.

“It's about the Hudson Valley; it's about hiring local and keeping them employed," Rejto said. "So we rely on the tax credit to continue the success we’ve had.”