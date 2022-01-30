WEBSTER, N.Y. — After almost 26 years in business, it was 'last call' at Bayside Pub in Webster. The building is being torn down as part of a town project to reduce flooding and revamp the Sandbar Park area. The bar opened at noon and within minutes every seat was filled, with people sharing their favorite memories.

"What's more rewarding than that?" owner Rob Buono said. "All these people wanting to say goodbye, not necessarily to me, but to the place that they loved.”

This is the only job Buono has known. His brothers bought the restaurant when he was fresh out of college.

“They needed help the first summer, so I said alright I’ll help you,” Buono said. “After the first summer was so busy, they asked do you want to stay and be a partner.”

If you ask anyone what makes Bayside Pub so special, you'll get the same answer.

“Just the people,” said one patron, Michelle. “It’s the kind of people that come here to be together and have a good time.

Buono hopes this ‘goodbye’ is actually a ‘see you later.’ He has plans to reopen the restaurant, pending town approval. But it doesn’t make it any easier seeing the building go.