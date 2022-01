A new restaurant at The Mall at Greece Ridge is now open.

Taichi Iron Barbecue Grill & Bar is a full Korean style, do-it-yourself dining experience. It's the restaurant's first location in New York state.

Menu information can be found by clicking here.

Victor also has a new Restaurant opening on Friday.

Buffalo-based 95 Nutrition is opening at the Victor Crossing plaza near Walmart. The restaurant focuses on healthy food.

More information, including the menu, can be found here.