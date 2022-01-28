A lot of eateries are still struggling to keep themselves open as COVID-19 cases continue, even for those who have a big following.

Hole in the Wall Donuts quickly became a favorite in Kingston, but staffing shortages forced them to close for several months.

Hole in the Wall took only a few months to rack up the accolades and a huge following.

“People are coming in and getting them, they’re like ‘thank you so much; I’m excited.’ You know, young kids, old adults," said Brandy Walters, co-owner of Hole in the Wall.

But it hasn't all been smooth sailing for her. Staffing shortages forced Walters to close the donut shop for several months while trying to find more help to run the shop. She says these struggles aren't unique to her business.

“This is something everybody has – the food costs, the staffing shortages," Walters said. "You know, people's weariness to spend money and to go out.”

According to a study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 43% of businesses were temporarily closed and employment had fallen by nearly 40% as a result of the pandemic. This represents a shock to small businesses similar to the Great Depression.

Hole in the Wall has reopened now that more staff are on board. Walters says this is a welcome development, since her businesses have come close to shutting down for good two or three times over the last couple of years.

“Staffing shortages came and then we had to close, so it feels like a small victory in a time of a lot of losses to be able to get back open," Walters said.

She says that neighbors and customers are excited to see her re-open the shop.

“They keep saying how excited they are that we’re re-opening, they’re excited to be in here," Walters said. "How much they love the donuts, how much they miss them.”

And after some pressure to get the donut shop re-opened, she’s ready to give the people what they want.

“They want the donuts, let’s give ’em donuts," Walters said.

You can find Hole in the Wall open weekends, at 746 Broadway in Kingston.