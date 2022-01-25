GATES, N.Y. — The Taco Bell on Lyell Avenue in Gates will reopen on Wednesday, seven months after a fire destroyed the building.

Jessica Woodburn, director of communications for the location, says construction began to renovate the restaurant soon after the fire. The kitchen and dining room had to be completely gutted.

There is now updated technology in the kitchen as well as a new kiosk to order in the dining area.

Taco Bell is hiring at the renewed restaurant for all positions and shifts.

For more information, click here.