If you're tired of seeing delivered boxes at your door or might even want your purchase sooner, Destiny USA might have what you want in stock.

The first to hit the area, an Amazon 4-star store is heading its way to the Syracuse mall, according to Amazon's website. It will be only the third location in New York state.

The store features curated four-star rated products with all the Amazon Prime benefits, but you won't have to be a Prime member to get the deals.

The actual opening date has yet to be announced.