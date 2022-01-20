The New York State Public Service Commission reached a three-year rate agreement with National Grid for its upstate New York customers.

The agreement will enhance energy affordability programs, target key infrastructure investments and advance New York's renewable energy and emissions reductions goals.

Under the three-year agreement, average residential electric customers would see a monthly bill increase of $1.88 in the first two years, and $2.23 in the third year.

Average residential gas customers would see increases of $1.51 in the first year, $2.37 in the second year and $2.56 in the third year.

The agreement is effective Feb. 1 and will run through June 30, 2024.