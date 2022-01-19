While working as a photographer in New York City, Julian Hom felt like something was missing.

“In my other job, there wasn’t any kind of happiness happening, really," Hom said. "And I loved ice cream, so I wanted to do something to make people happy.”

That desire led him back to the Hudson Valley to open Alleyway Ice Cream in Saugerties. Hom has spent the last four years crafting flavors inspired by his travels, like Thai Tea Cookies & Cream or Ube Heath Bar Crunch.

"Ube is a Filipino purple yam, so I had that while I was in the Philippines," Home said. "And I thought, ‘I have to bring that; it’s so good.’ ”

He says he’s found success not far from where he grew up in Woodstock, but he couldn’t have expected how popular the shop would get over the last couple years. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hom says he'd have a line down the street. There's a reason comfort food, like ice cream, has become a lot more desirable.

“Ice cream has been selling like crazy," Hom said. "In 2020, when the pandemic first started, it was the busiest year ever. And then 2021 was even busier, and I think people just find comfort in ice cream.”

And for small businesses like Hom’s, comfort also comes in the form of an Ulster County CARES grant. The county awarded $542,983 to 18 small businesses, including Hom’s, in an attempt to keep small businesses afloat and spark economic growth.

Hom says the $35,000 he received will go toward kitchen expansion, equipment upgrades, and helping employees when the seasonal shop is closed.

“Alleyway can only employ people while we’re open, so that’s April through October or so. So we kind of lose people through the winter," he said. "So in my dream, Alleyway can keep people employed all year long.”

Hom hopes this grant will help his Saugerties sweet spot remain a community staple for years to come.

For information on how to apply for the grant, visit this link.