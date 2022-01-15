The Bills are looking to make a big playoff run, and one beer company is using the opportunity to make a difference.

Labatt Blue Light is making a $10,000 donation to FeedMore WNY in honor of the Bills.

Feed More gives food to Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

“FeedMore WNY is grateful to Labatt Blue Light for this generous donation and for encouraging Buffalo Bills fans to help feed our neighbors in need through the Buffalo Goes Blue campaign,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said in a statement. “Hunger continues to be a pervasive problem in Western New York. Last year, FeedMore WNY provided more than 12.8 million meals to our hungry community members. With donations dropping off after the holiday season, this is the perfect time for fans to show their support for the Bills and the community through a donation to FeedMore WNY. Go Bills!”

Labatt is hoping fans will chip in too, asking each person to make a donation of their own.

You can do so here.

Organizers say it only costs about $2.50 to feed someone in need.