Lindsay Knapp may not have a baking degree, but she knows how to make a really good cupcake.

“I started baking randomly; I really enjoyed it," Knapp said. "Then I started selling it and it just got really big.”

Knapp recently opened Sweeter Than Sweet Cupcakes in Walden, with holiday flavors like snickerdoodle, egg nog and more. But baking is more than just what pays the bills.

Knapp is in recovery, and she says that for her, making cupcakes is therapeutic.

“I’m good at it and I love the outcome," she said. "I just like the process, and it doesn’t feel like a job to me.”

Knapp says it’s important for people in recovery to have something positive and constructive that they can focus on.

“Find something that you’re good at," she said. "Something else that’s positive to get addicted to, if that makes sense.”

For her, it’s cupcakes. It’s been six years since she started making and selling them from home, a secret talent she never knew she had.

“I posted pictures and people were like, ‘Oh my god, is that out of a magazine?’ And I was like, ‘No,’ " Knapp said.

So far, she says it’s been hard to keep up with the demand, with hundreds of cupcakes sold every day.

“Every time I put a flavor in there, it’s sold out before I can get the next one in," Knapp said.

She says she’s proud to have the store, along with her sobriety.

“I just can’t believe how far I’ve come," Knapp said. "I own a whole business now, doing something that I love, and it’s just unbelievable.”

And she wants others in recovery to know they can do the same thing.

“Find something that you love to do," Knapp said, "because it will really help.”