The Vermont-based creperie Skinny Pancake has opened in downtown Albany, offering a selection of sweet and savory crepes.

Albany is the franchise’s eighth location and its first site in New York.

“We really fell in love with the Capital Region; Albany, Troy, there’s a lot of energy. There’s a lot of makers and doers and it's also an affordable place to come and do business,” said Benjy Adler, Skinny Pancake’s CEO and co-founder.

Adler and his brother started Skinny Pancake 18 years ago at a food cart made out of wood scraps from their parents’ kitchen floor. As the business continues to grow, Benjy says at the core of Skinny Pancake is eating local.

“How we choose to spend our money and where we choose to buy our food helps strengthen communities and empower other like-minded businesses,” he said.

Wherever they establish roots, they say the eatery strives to support nearby businesses. The Albany location sources a number of products from various farms in distributors across the state.

“We make a direct connection between our buying power and our impact,” Benjy said. “With every community we come into, we work on sourcing our foods locally in that food shed.”

The restaurant opened after two years of delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing supply chain issues. But Adler says sourcing food locally has helped things run a little smoother.

“Opening a restaurant is a labor of love in any context; it's not for the faint of heart. Opening a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic, with the kind of supply chain we had, was a next level challenge,” he said.

Adler is also the founder of Shift Meals. When many restaurants were forced to close their doors in March 2020, he opened the Skinny Pancake kitchen to prepare meals for the food insecure, an initiative that he hopes to bring to Albany.

“The vendors we work with, the farms we work with, we end up having a positive impact in people's lives,” Benjy said. “That's what I love most about the work we do.”