WEBSTER, N.Y. — The second Jersey Mike's Subs in the Rochester area has opened for business.

The sandwich chain's new location is on Ridge Road in Webster.

About 20 people have been hired at the location, and the chain is giving back to the community in other ways as well.

"We're excited we're helping Schroeder and Thomas high schools raise some money for the kids,” owner Evan Mayer said. “[This goes] along with Jersey Mike's’ mission statement of giving and making a difference in someone’s life. Any time we open a store or we pick a community partner with us to help kick it off. We're hoping we can raise some good funds for the two local high schools here."

The first Jersey Mike's in the area opened in Victor last month.

The owner says there are plans to further expand in the area.