ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you're thinking about giving “Dry January” a try, you might want to drive-thru family owned College Club Beverage & Fiz in Rochester. This beverage business has lots of options to help you skip the booze.

College Club Beverages & Fiz is a fourth-generation family business. It’s been open since 1922. The menu of drinks is an endless list of seltzers and sodas made in Rochester.

“Jamaican Stone Ginger Beer, that is a top-of-the-line ginger beer,” said Louis Petix, co-owner of College Club Beverages. “You won’t find one that people like more."

Louis Petix and his brother Joe keep Rochester quenched. The pandemic is no match for College Club Beverages & Fiz. This place has had drive-thru beverage pick-up since the 60s.

“We just continue to do it,” Petix said. “It’s a convenient way considering the COVID situation. And it’s a lot healthier for people to make a purchase right through the window of the car.”

100 years! That’s how long College Club Beverages & Fiz has been in the beverage biz. They’ve had drive-thru pickup since the 60s. Louie and Joe Petix have just what ya need for a “Dry January”. Seltzers and sodas made in #ROC and plenty of NA beers. @SPECNews1ROC #SmallBiz pic.twitter.com/FsdluyFFPw — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 11, 2022

They load about 1,000 vehicles a week with refreshments. This month they are helping customers focus on New Year’s resolutions like “Dry January.” Yes, College Club Beverages has plenty of nonalcoholic beers, sodas and seltzers. There are a lot more options these days.

“It’s one of the things they choose to do without and that's alcohol, so this becomes popular now and also during Lent.”

So whatever you are craving or if you’re skipping the booze altogether, College Club Beverages & Fiz has got you covered.

College Club Beverages & Fiz ❤️the Bills. Now that’s some tasty root beer! There are two CCB locations open M-Sat 9-6 in Rochester for drive-thru beverage pickup.@SPECNews1ROC #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/necAPKA7wg — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 11, 2022

“Just remember our grandfather started this in 1922 and we are going to keep it going as long as we can," Petix said.

College Club Beverages is located at 63 Grape St. and 662 W. Ridge Rd. It's open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.