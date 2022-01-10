Landowners in New York will now be able to get a tax break to restore historic barns on their property.

Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul signed off on the Historic Barn Rehabilitation Tax Credit. It was welcome news for Bernard Melewski, owner of Black Creek Farm, who recently restored his 1730 Dutch barn.

Melewski began his efforts to restore the centuries-old barn after hearing about the tax credit offered by the federal government. Unfortunately, once he was able to proceed with the project, the government eliminated the program as a result of changes in the tax code under the Federal Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017.

Melewski says he was unable to hold off any longer on the needed repairs to the barn. So he continued with the restoration anyway; now, he says he has a possibility of recouping some of the $60,000 to $80,000 he spent to restore the barn due to legislation.

“It is a 25% tax credit to make it more affordable for owners of historic barns constructed before 1945 to preserve these buildings,” said State Sen. Michelle Hinchey.

The credit will not only allow barn owners to bring them back to use for farming purposes, but also for other ventures like event venues, craft breweries or tasting rooms to help build the economy in rural areas across the state.

Hinchey says the tax credit will help revitalize communities by bringing more money into local towns keeping it local and helping and other small businesses.

Melewski and Hinchey both say that rehabilitating the buildings is critical to preserving the history and rural economies of regions across New York.

Historic barn owners that have renovated their barns after 2017 will be able to retroactively apply for the tax credit. Owners of barns built before 1945 can apply for the Historic Barn Rehabilitation Tax Credit with the state Historic Preservation Office.

For more information, contact your regional tax credit coordinator or contact Senator Hinchey’s office at 845-331-3810.