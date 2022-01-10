DALLAS — The vacant lot of a former Albertsons in Dallas could soon be the home of an H-E-B. The San Antonio-based grocery chain purchased the property at 4101 W Wheatland Road near U.S. 67 and Interstate 20.

“H-E-B takes a long-term view of our growth and we have a portfolio of landholdings," said Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B Director of Public Affairs in an email to Spectrum News 1. "We look forward to serving more Texans with our multi-format store offerings. We recently purchased property in the southern sector of Dallas County in anticipation of future growth."

Upon hearing the news, real estate developer Terrence Maiden reflected on his childhood memories.

“Hopefully, they will actually open a store,” he wrote on Facebook. “[I] remember shopping at that Albertsons when it first opened with my mom.”

Last year, the company announced it would open locations in Plano, Frisco and McKinney over the next couple of years. The news came with a lot of questions, especially from those in underserved communities like South Dallas, whose residents have requested a major grocery retailer for years. More like Maiden sounded off on social media, expressing concerns at the move.

“H-E-B’s big announcement for Plano and Frisco is great, however there are so many other areas of Dallas that are not only solid opportunities for but can address a major grocer scarcity,” Maiden wrote on Facebook. “H-E-B has proven in San Antonio and Houston that their stores can operate successfully in culturally diverse communities.”

With more than 400 stores, H-E-B is the largest privately-held employer in the state.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug in a press release. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

The area where H-E-B bought the land is also home to a WinCo Foods. However, no other major grocery chains are located in the neighborhood.

“At H-E-B, it is our mission to give back to the communities we serve, and we partner with organizations to help expand our reach and impact on families and communities across Texas,” said Jackson in a press release. “For H-E-B, each new store announcement is an opportunity for us to help our communities and thank our customers for their enduring support.”

No construction date has been set.