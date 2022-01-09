Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said he’s disappointed the Maui County Council has voted to override his veto of a bill that would temporarily halt new hotel construction and visitor lodging on Maui.

After the council heard hours of public testimony on Friday, it voted 6-3 to override the veto.

That means the two-year moratorium on new hotels and visitor lodgings would go into effect while officials conduct studies dealing with over-tourism. The council could end the moratorium early if it implements recommendations from an investigative group.

The vote would not affect any existing accommodations that have been approved before the vote.

Victorino had vetoed a different version of the bill in July. While expressing disappointment, he said he plans to “make the most” of the two-year pause.

“We need to move on and focus on the future of our people and our commitment to economic diversification and recovery from this crippling pandemic,” Victorino said in a statement. “We need to look beyond the hospitality industry and improve the balance in our economy through support for industries such as diversified agriculture, arts, technology, wellness, cultural education and environmental restoration.”

According to Maui News, some council members who support the bill hope it helps deal with the effects of over-tourism on Maui. Those opposed are concerned it could severely impact the tourism industry, which employs many residents.