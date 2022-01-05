ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The need for caffeine to keep on keeping on during the pandemic hasn’t slowed. Online coffee sales are growing at Rochester’s Joe Bean Roasters thanks to consumers desire to brew its specialty coffee at home.

Joe Bean roasted double the amount of coffee in 2021 compared to any other year in business.

“How businesses are surviving the pandemic. It’s the big pivot,” said Kathy Turiano, co-owner of Joe Bean Roasters.

Turiano, her son Ben, business partner Dena Jones and the Joe Bean team are all about what they call the ‘perpetual joy’ of coffee. That’s the roasting and brewing that lifts everyone from the people drinking it to the small family coffee farms they have connected with around the world.

“These are all of our single origins and single-family farms that we work with,” Turiano said. “We have been able to keep in touch with them via Zoom which is a new thing for us during this pandemic.”

Prior to the pandemic they'd travel to places like Honduras and Mexico to meet the farmers in person. Turiano is grateful that technology has kept the connection and support going.

Joe Bean Roasters already had online sales and coffee subscriptions in place before the pandemic. So, you could say the small coffee roastery was ahead of the curve and ready to meet what’s been an increased demand for fresh coffee.

“Pretty much our daily goal is to fill this bin with online orders and coffee subscriptions that go out through the mail,” Turiano said. “A big shout out to the US Postal Service.”

They’ve roasting some 5,000 pounds a month and for the first time, you’ll find Joe Bean coffee at kitchenware giant, Williams Sonoma in three states.

“Yes, that has always been our goal,” Turiano said. “We are also really grateful to Rochester and for all the support they have given us. I would say that supporting small businesses is really big and I don’t know that most people understand how big that really is.”

Joe Bean Roasters is open Monday-Friday at 565 Blossom Rd. in Rochester. You can order bags of freshly roasted coffee online anytime.