Farmers have one of the most difficult jobs, but if your family has been doing it for 13 generations, you must be doing something right.

The Dygert family farm's operation dates back before the Revolutionary War.

The farm has been in the Dygert family since 1723, when the Queen of England deeded the family the original 50 acres. Nearly 300 years later, Dygert Farms Creamery is selling milk and other products online and still makes some old-fashioned deliveries.

“We feel very honored to be one of the very few farms that are still around and still operating," said co-owner Shannon Dygert.

Last spring, the Dygerts opened a new creamery. The milk is now sold online and in more than 40 local stores.