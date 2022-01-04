ONTARIO, N.Y. — If the New Year has you rethinking the menu at home to include healthier options, there’s a new fish market in Wayne County that’s got you covered. Ontario Seafood is serving up fresh fish, seafood and homemade chowders.

“I grew up down at Hughes Marina,” Adam Costic said. “I spent lots of years on the boats and fishing.”

What You Need To Know Ontario Seafood sells fresh fish, seafood and chowder



Ontario Seafood is open Tuesday-Saturday



A bait store, Grantley’s Bait and Tackle, is connected to the fish market

When Costich isn’t fishing, he’s selling fish at his new fish market, Ontario Seafood on Route 104 in the town of Ontario. We’re talking everything from lake trout, sea bass, haddock and lobster. Costich and his dad make a 1,400 mile round trip once a week to New York City and Maine to handpick every piece of fish and seafood he sells.

“We want to make sure we have the freshest salmon, freshest haddock and walleye and shrimp,” Costich said. “We want to make sure everything is good so we have to handpick them.”

His fiancé, Amy DeMay, and cousin Michael Venishel are all in on this family fish market. They are all Wayne Central grads and are happy to be doing business in their hometown of Ontario.

Congratulations to Adam Costich and family. The Wayne Central grad and Ontario native expanded his bait and tackle biz to open Ontario Seafood on Rt. 104. Fresh fish, seafood and chowders.🦞 🦀 #SmallBusiness #fishmarket @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/mwteZJM9y7 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 5, 2022

“This is our home,” Amy said. “Our children have gone to Wayne. I still have a son at Wayne Central, so this is our home and we want to continue providing to our community.”

DeMay joked that she doesn’t even eat seafood, yet she makes some of the best lobster bisque and seafood chowders. Ontario Seafood also makes fish frys.

If you’re looking to catch your own fish, their family bait store is connected to the fish market. Grantley’s Bait and Tackle sells everything and anything to help you reel in the big one. The bait store is named after their grandson.

Adam and his dad make a 1,400 mile round trip to NYC and Maine every week to handpick fish and seafood he sells at Ontario Seafood in Ontario, Wayne County. You can preorder clams, muscles and other shellfish and he’ll pick it up for you. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/24lMqel91j — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 5, 2022

"We carry a lot of lures and gear made by some local companies in Williamson, Wolcott and Pittsford," Costich said.

Ontario Seafood is open Tuesday-Saturday, and Grantley's is open seven days a week at 1864 State Route 104 in Ontario, Wayne County.