Two crafty sisters are giving older items a second life.

Judy Houbre and Jackie Pasinello are in the business of up-cycling. They keep trash out of landfills and place new treasures back into people’s homes.

Jackie runs “JG Mittens” from her living room in Waterford, where she turns old sweaters into winter essentials.

“This Singer Sewing Machine is actually a 1952, the year that I was born,” Pasinello said. “It was on its way out to the trash; my son has a clean-up business recycling. When I went over there he said ‘do you want this old thing?’ and I said, ‘oh, I sure do.’ ”

While work for some artists has slowed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackie decided to craft something special: memory bears and pillows made from pieces of clothing left behind by loved ones.

Craftsmanship runs in the family. Jackie’s parents ran a ceramic studio while raising six artsy and resourceful girls. Judy was eager to join her big sister at the craft fair, so she started her own business, “Treecycle Crafts,” where she repurposes old books, comics and even sheet music into works of art.

“This is my Ruth Bader Ginsburg angel, and she is my best seller on Etsy right now,” says Houbre.

Many unsold books that aren’t donated end up in the trash, but Judy says every book deserves a beautiful ending.