Starbucks workers in Buffalo are getting more support in the effort to unionize.

The mid-west is joining in solidarity with partners in Chicago and Broomfield, Colorado.

This makes for two more stores filing union petitions with the National Labor Relations Board.

In a statement to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, workers are calling on him to sign the fair elections principle.

This would allow stores to choose to unionize without fear of losing their jobs.

The stores now join Messa, Knoxville, Boston, Seattle, and of course, where it all started — Buffalo.