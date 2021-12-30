Supply chain disruptions might mean New Year’s revelers will have to settle for a different brand of Champagne than they’re used to, or pay more for their bubbly.

What You Need To Know Supply chain disruptions might mean New Year’s revelers will have to settle for a different brand of Champagne than they’re used to, or pay more for their bubbly.



Calling it a “perfect storm,” industry experts are blaming port backlogs, truck driver shortages, the steep fall and then rise of Champagne demand during the pandemic, and unprecedented weather in France this year for the shortage



According to Wine Enthusiast magazine, the U.S. is in the early stages of a Champagne shortage that is expected to last several years.



But both Alison Napjus of Wine Spectator magazine and the Comité Champagne, a trade group, say people should be able to find Champagne to ring in the New Year with; it just might not be their preferred label

Calling it a “perfect storm,” industry experts are blaming port backlogs, truck driver shortages, the steep fall and then rise of Champagne demand during the pandemic, and unprecedented weather in France this year for the shortage.

"It’s not even just that basic transportation issue,” Alison Napjus, senior editor at Wine Spectator magazine, told Fox Business on Wednesday. “We’re also looking at things like shortages of the cage that goes on top of your bottle, labels, boxes to put wine in.”

Glass bottles also are reportedly in short supply.

According to Wine Enthusiast magazine, the U.S. is in the early stages of a Champagne shortage that is expected to last several years.

But both Napjus and the Comité Champagne, a trade group representing independent Champagne producers and Champagne houses, say people should be able to find Champagne to ring in the New Year with. It just might not be their preferred label.

“[W]hile temporary tensions may exist in certain markets due to logistical challenges, the sector wishes to reassure consumers on its ability to supply all of its markets with champagne wine,” the Comité Champagne told Eat This in a statement.

And those people who do find their favorite Champagne might have to shell out more cash for a bottle. For instance, Richard McCarthy, owner of McCarthy’s Liquors in Charlestown, Massachusetts, told MassLive.com he’s had to raise the price of Champagne by about 10% to keep up with rising costs.

Champagne comes specifically from its namesake region in France, but Napjus said sparking wines from other areas are also being impacted because demand is outstripping supply.

The pandemic has played havoc with the Champagne industry over the past two years. With fewer people going out and weddings being canceled in 2020, demand dropped 18% by volume, according to Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (CIVC), another trade organization. While the numbers for this year aren’t in yet, some industry experts estimate the demand has returned to prepandemic levels, Wine Enthusiast reported.

But the CIVC sets Champagne production limits each year, and after sales plummeted in 2020, its board, concerned about a possible surplus, capped production at 25% less than in 2019, according to Wine Enthusiast.

Meanwhile, importers are reportedly struggling to gauge how much they should order because the same sort of supply chain issues that are impacting a wide range of industries are causing Champagne deliveries to the U.S. to take two to three times longer to arrive.

And making matters worse, this year’s harvest was the smallest in decades because the Champagne region experienced scorching heat in March followed by days of frost in April, then torrential rains in June and July, all of which harmed a substantial number of vines.