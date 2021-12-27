ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a record-breaking holiday shopping season, credit counselors are sharing some tips to help everyone better manage their finances in the new year.

Consumer credit counselors help people organize their finances, especially when they're in debt. They find resources in the local community to help manage lower payments, redirect living expenses, understand credit reports and offer tips to create a budget.

Counselors say budgeting helps you see where your money is going every month, compared to your household income, so you can put money aside for the holidays.

"We also have a service called the Rochester Financial Empowerment Center which is more long-term counseling," said Karyn Rando, director of counseling operations at Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester. "So for someone who wants really guidance and help throughout maybe a month, could be a year, could be years. And that's really someone who will coach them through the finances."

Rando says daily costs that many people are used to spending, like gas, coffee or lunch, were taken away with the pandemic and that may have led to the extra spending this year during the holidays.

She recommends getting ahead on your savings and recognizing when you might need to seek help from a financial expert.