ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester meat market is marking a special occasion.

Palmer's Direct to You Market is celebrating its 171st year in business this year.

The market offered special sales for the holiday season. Customers can shop in-store or online where their order will be ready for pickup.

"We started out as a retailer and the whole goal was to help the community get the best possible seafood that they could," said Tom Chamot, corporate executive chef at Palmer's. "We've grown so many facets since then that not only are we one of the best retailers here in Rochester for proteins and specialty food items, but it has grown to be the most amazing sort of celebration with our customers and clientele,"

