Destiny USA will operate under new hours beginning Jan. 2, 2022.

Mall officials said the changed hours are based on feedback and input from both tenants and guests.

Restaurant venues may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and guests are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation.

Monday through Saturday, the mega mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.