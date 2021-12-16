ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There's a personal care business headquartered on Charlotte Street in Rochester that’s all about helping the men in your life look and feel their best. Gentleman Farmer has a line of natural grooming accessories for the guys.

After 10 years in the luxury skin care business, Maude Burns turned that know-how into her own company, Gentleman Farmer. The name and the products are inspired by the husband.

“My husband only used a bar of soap for hair, face and body forever, and when I am moved in he started playing with my products and realized wow, his skin actually felt better when he put moisturizer on it,” laughed Burns. “We started working on it three years ago and then we officially launched at the end of October 2019.”

Gentleman Farmer uses natural, sustainably sourced ingredients for its soap, body wash, shaving cream, face wash, beard oil and candles. The packaging is done by locally owned and woman-owned Diamond Packaging that makes recyclable and compostable boxes and tape. Even the packing peanuts disintegrate in water.

“We include a card with the instructions on how to properly dispose of everything. It just sort of feels like the right thing to do," said Burns.

Gentleman Farmer isn’t just about helping our men look and feel good, but the environment too. Burns says her company is woman-owned and values driven.

She believes in what she does and is excited about what's ahead, including welcoming her first child; a boy. It remains to be seen if she'll consider a new line of products. Baby Farmer perhaps?