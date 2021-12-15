VICTOR, N.Y. — There is a new food joint in the Finger Lakes for foodies to check out.

Jersey Mike's held a grand opening Wednesday for its first Rochester area location.

The sub shop is located in Victor Crossing on Commerce Drive.

In honor of its opening, the sub shop is giving back to the Victor Central School District. Up until December 19, customers can bring in a special fundraising coupon that will get them a free regular sub in exchange for a donation.

The franchise owner says he's happy to help give back and grow the brand after a long stint with the company.

"I started with the company at the Jersey Shore at the original Jersey Mike's, Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey in 1998," owner Evan Mayer said.

Jersey Mike's is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.