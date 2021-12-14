ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new technology company will be establishing its U.S. research and manufacturing headquarters in Rochester.

Delta-X Global Corp. is a high technology company with customers in health care, telecommunication and other industries.

The company will invest $25 million to purchase and renovate the building at 1964 Lake Ave., in the city, along with a second location at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

"Delta-X Global's move to New York State will be a game changer for the Finger Lakes economy," Gov. Hochul said in a statement. "Through the redevelopment of this facility, this forward-thinking company will create good jobs and help us rebuild this region after hardship brought on by the pandemic. The employment opportunities this headquarters will bring are invaluable and I look forward to working with them as we create a better, stronger New York."

"Our unique business is well-positioned to address those needs, and the launch of Delta-X Imagine Hub here in Rochester, New York will be a great first step in bringing expanded Digital Transformation capability to our US customers. Rochester is known for fostering talent through nation's premier research universities with graduates and faculty members addressing technological problems of high complexity," Delta-X Global CEO Derek Dlugosh-Ostap said in a statement. "Additionally, companies like Kodak, Wegman's and Xerox have developed a culture of commitment to innovation. When it came to establishing location for our US headquarters, proximity to talent and supply chain played a significant role. We look forward to building a successful business, creating opportunities while leveraging resources of this great city and the Finger Lakes Region."

The AIM Photonics TAP facility currently occupies two floors of the Lake Avenue facility and will remain at the site.

Delta-X expects to create up to 102 new jobs in the region, with the headquarters being ready in early 2026.