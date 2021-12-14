ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans Amore Italian Restaurant & Lounge is back open after being closed for 19 months during the pandemic.

Diners are getting a taste of a new menu, along with a whole new look and feel.

"This menu is, I want to say it’s 80 to 90% all new dishes," Amore head chef Pasquale Sorrentino said. "It’s totally different. It’s a new restaurant.”

Sorrentino serves cuisine from Italy’s Amalfi Coast where he grew up and learned to cook.

He considers this is a dream job and is thrilled to once again welcome guests.

“I think my job is come from my heart," he said. "I really love what I do for work. And it doesn’t matter how many hours or how hard it is, I love it and everything we do, I do, here with my team. It’s for our guests.”

Amore opened its doors to business Friday evening with more than 100 reservations.