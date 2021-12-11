LOS ANGELES — Brandon Moriarity is the manager at Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees in Woodland Hills, and this year, he said, people are buying their trees earlier than ever before.

“We’ve sold so many trees through Thanksgiving weekend and it was insane. This year and last year are the first years I’ve seen that,” Moriarity said.

More people are buying, but there are also fewer trees to sell, especially larger trees.

“It’s actually happening due to the weather and the fires that we’ve had and the climate. It’s so warm, so the trees aren’t growing as great as they used to,” Moriarity said.

According to the California Christmas Tree Association president, sales are up statewide at least 5% to 7% from last year, but there is less supply.

For shoppers like Rachel Bradley, finding that perfect tree is especially important this year because of her 2-year-old son. Even though she shopped the first week of December, she said she was already late to the game.

“All of my girlfriends and family members already have their trees so I felt like I was the last one standing,” Bradley said.

She is also paying more this year because she got a bigger tree, one about 10-feet tall.

“We we’re here last year, we purchased the same place and I remember it being somewhere in the $200’s and as I checked out I was at like $350,” she said.

“Once you hit the 10-foot price range, it definitely jumps up significantly in price because of the shortage. The cost of the tree is for us,” Moriarity said.

There are people paying up to $5,000 for a Christmas tree. That, of course, includes delivery, setup and takedown.

This year you can even add 24-karat gold or rose gold to a tree at Mr. Jingles, and despite the extra cost, those trees are flying out the door, too.