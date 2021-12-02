IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The area's third Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in Irondequoit on Thursday. Town leaders cut the ribbon at the East Ridge Road and Portland Avenue location on Wednesday.

Community members say they are excited for the town's new addition, including college student Matthew Leo who was first in line at 4:30 a.m.

"They do a quality job in terms of kind of delivering that fast food experience while at the same time you don't lose the quality of the food," said Leo. "That's something that's really stuck with me and made me really wanna keep coming back and enjoy it."

The new restaurant is open Monday through Saturday. Eat-in, drive-thru, mobile ordering and take-out options are all available.

The chain already has locations up and running in Greece and Henrietta.