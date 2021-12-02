TEXAS — For another year, small business owners across Texas have landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2021. For more than two decades, the media mogul has released her favorites just in time for shoppers to get gift-giving ideas as the countdown to Christmas etches on.

“It’s been 25 years since Oprah’s Favorite Things began,” said Oprah Winfrey in her announcement of her annual list. “Can y’all believe that? It started as way for me to share joy and gratitude to the people who matter most including yourself.”

Similar to last year’s list, Oprah has spotlighted up-and-coming businesses. For example, Oprah’s obsession with The Fab Fete’s white corn and truffle flavor soufflé secured a spot for Houston-based chef Elizabeth Swift Copeland on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2021. After the announcement, orders for the soufflés priced at $112 increased.

“We’re so grateful for everyone’s orders and appreciate all of the wonderful messages we’ve received,” wrote The Fab Fete in a Facebook post. “Never in our wildest dreams did we think within one year of starting The Fab Fete we would be here.”

We're on #OprahsFavoriteThings list! Head to @Amazon and pick up the latest @oprahdaily O Quarterly on Nov 9 to get an... Posted by The Fab Fête on Monday, November 1, 2021

The post went on to acknowledge the dedication it’s taken for the company to get to where it is today.

“Shipping soufflés across the U.S. has been 30 years in the making,” the post read. “While it may appear like it, we didn’t get here overnight. Lots of hard work went into every detail about The Fab Fete. From website design to figuring out the method of shipping a frozen product to packaging design to logistics of getting the soufflés to your doorstep. We did it.”

The Fab Fete’s sales weren’t the only ones that spiked after getting Oprah’s stamp of approval this holiday season. Mike Bradford, of Pflugerville, has been trying to keep up with demand as his one-of-a-kind stuffed waffle iron--- Wonderffle--- has caught people’s attention.

“I sold about 50% more the first day than I had ever sold in my best month to date, so that was pretty exciting,” Bradford told local media. “The second day was even greater than the first. I don’t know what the trend is going to be over the course of the month, but I will attest to an Oprah effect.”

WOW! 🤩 Our Wonderffle Stuffed #Waffle Iron made it on @OprahDaily list of her favorite things this year! 🎁 It is the #perfect kitchen #gift so make sure you check it out! 👉 https://bit.ly/3EBuNeo Posted by Wonderffle on Monday, November 1, 2021

For those with a love of waffles, the iron allows them to not only create Belgian waffles but also stuff them with anything they want. It also has a built-in tool that transfers the stuffed waffle onto a plate after cooking for about 10 minutes. The idea behind Bradford’s design came as he was out and about on his lunch break and saw someone eating chicken and waffles at a restaurant in downtown Austin. It was at that moment the software developer began thinking about what it would take to develop his own concept of stuffed waffles on-the-go.

“The idea is that this allows you to eat [a waffle] like a sandwich so that you can take it on-the-go, or you can put all kinds of fun stuff with it that you normally wouldn’t do on a normal waffle,” said Bradford in an interview with local media. “It becomes more like a sandwich maker. Some people even call it like a panini press, so it’s just a new way of envisioning a waffle and being able to enjoy a waffle.”

In addition to soufflés and stuffed waffles, Oprah’s taste buds have a thing for beef tenderloin. Described as “succulent, perfectly seasoned beef,” those curious to try The Perini Ranch mesquite-smoked peppered beef tenderloin don’t have to travel to Buffalo Gap to get their hands on the meat. For $145, steak enthusiasts can purchase the tenderloins online.

“Thrilled to be featured on the Rachel Ray Show as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things,” wrote the steakhouse on Facebook. “Our mesquite-smoked peppered beef tenderloin is effortless entertaining at its best. Just thaw, slice and serve.”

Claim Your Steak! It's the most wonderful time of the year for our Mesquite Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin. Pick yours... Posted by Perini Ranch Steakhouse on Monday, November 15, 2021

Broken down into categories including stylish, cozy, home, kitchen, beauty, tech, pet, food, children and books and writing gifts, the list aims to cater to the needs of just about everyone on any type of budget. Those still looking for gifts have 110 items to choose from based on the star’s recommendations.

“We have gifts for everybody on your list from that neighbor who’s always willing to lend a hand to the teachers and essential workers out there who are keeping the world running,” said Winfrey. “Our hope is that the list inspires you to spread joy this holiday.”

The complete Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List can be found in “O, the Oprah Magazine.”