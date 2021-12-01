ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Rochester bars are closing their doors.

Unter Biergarten is shutting down after four years.

The owners of the downtown bar on East Avenue say the world has changed and they are focusing their efforts on new ventures.

The last day to fill your stein is Dec. 12.

Tap and Mallet in the South Wedge is also closing.

The Gregory Street business posted to Facebook Sunday that after 14 years, the last day to order a beer is Dec. 31.

Tap and Mallet says the impact of the pandemic, along with a changing craft beer industry, drove the decision.