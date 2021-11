Turning Stone Resort Casino is finally reopening its Exit 33 venues with some COVID-19 precautions in mind.

The Tin Rooster, the Gig, and the Atrium Bar open next Friday, Dec. 10.

Bands are also returning with the openings, with shows scheduled on Fridays and Saturdays.

If you do plan on going out, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to get in.

Turning Stone said it plans to reopen other venues, like the Turqouise Tiger and a new concept for LAVA at a later date.